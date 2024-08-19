Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Down 14.9%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) dropped 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 2,747,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,751,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.21.

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

