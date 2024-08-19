Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Director Navjeet Dhillon Purchases 3,455 Shares

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Director Navjeet Dhillon bought 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.75 per share, with a total value of C$109,696.25.
Strathcona Resources Price Performance
Shares of SCR traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$31.94. The company had a trading volume of 39,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$20.16 and a 1-year high of C$37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Strathcona Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
