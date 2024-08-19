Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $341.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,057. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.80. The company has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

