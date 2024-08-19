Sui Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.40 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Sui coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and $281.64 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sui has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sui alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,086,127 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,596,086,126.6588883 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.85031375 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $195,328,406.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.