Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.82.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Shares of SPB opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$7.51 and a one year high of C$10.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.