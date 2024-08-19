sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $15.20 million and approximately $800,303.52 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 14,913,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,236,941 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

