Susquehanna Raises Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $23.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Paysafe Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 596.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 2,613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Paysafe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

