Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Talphera’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Talphera in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLPH opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.33. Talphera has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talphera stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Talphera as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

