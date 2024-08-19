Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.86 ($0.04), with a volume of 19519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.71 ($0.03).

Tavistock Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of £16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

