TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior Sells 3,000 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00.

Richard Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

TRP stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 677,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,473. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$44.70 and a 52-week high of C$61.30. The firm has a market cap of C$63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 116.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.