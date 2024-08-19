TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Holdings Raised by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of TEGNA worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 247.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $209,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 118,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.4% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $710.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

