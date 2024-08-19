Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Telefônica Brasil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0617 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after buying an additional 532,794 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 725,072 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $6,208,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.