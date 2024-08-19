Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Up 7.3%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.78. 856,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 998,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several analysts have commented on TERN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The stock has a market cap of $515.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $183,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $183,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 664,076 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 578,500 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 581.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

