Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Glj Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $6.60 on Monday, hitting $222.72. 76,336,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,174,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day moving average of $190.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

