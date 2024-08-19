The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Insider James Morgan Roche Sells 150,000 Shares

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $6,325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,810.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Morgan Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, James Morgan Roche sold 75,380 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,225,510.20.

On Wednesday, August 14th, James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $105,573.15.

On Monday, August 12th, James Morgan Roche sold 85,222 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $3,536,713.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,539,260.64.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BWIN traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 421,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.39. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

