The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Insider James Morgan Roche Sells 75,380 Shares

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 75,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,225,510.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,520.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Morgan Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, James Morgan Roche sold 150,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $6,325,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $105,573.15.

On Monday, August 12th, James Morgan Roche sold 85,222 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $3,536,713.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,260.64.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 421,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.