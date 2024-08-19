The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.44

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 421077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

