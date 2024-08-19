The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 983,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 119.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,843. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average of $93.88. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

