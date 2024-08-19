The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 0.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 192,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.58. 4,302,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 172,911 shares of company stock worth $11,836,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

