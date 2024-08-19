The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $141.92. 154,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $147.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,839. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 221,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

