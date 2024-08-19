The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $44,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.85. 11,540,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.