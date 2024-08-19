The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Several research firms have commented on FBMS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in First Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

