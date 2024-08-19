The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $295.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $338.08.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $262.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 495.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

