The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $81.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.57.

NYSE WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

