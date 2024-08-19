The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Samantha Jacobson Sells 4,872 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TTD traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,074. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $102.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 256.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

