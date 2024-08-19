The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Samantha Jacobson Sells 4,872 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Trade Desk Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of TTD traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,074. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $102.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 256.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
