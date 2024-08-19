TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TXMD opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $56,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

