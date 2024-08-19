TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
TXMD opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.03.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
Featured Stories
