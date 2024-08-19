Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCFS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Renewables presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.44.

Shares of Tidewater Renewables stock opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.52. Tidewater Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.20.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

