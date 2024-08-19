Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Buys 44 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £136.84 ($174.72).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 47 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($178.83).

On Friday, June 21st, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 46 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £135.70 ($173.26).

On Friday, May 24th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 47 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £140.06 ($178.83).

Shares of LON:MAB traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 305.50 ($3.90). 249,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,340. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 299.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 267.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 320 ($4.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4,392.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.68.

MAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 340 ($4.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

