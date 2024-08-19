TokenFi Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $59.58 Million (TOKEN)

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, TokenFi has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One TokenFi token can now be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenFi has a total market cap of $59.58 million and $10.09 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TokenFi

TokenFi’s launch date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.05792137 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $6,798,373.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

