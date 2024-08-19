TokenFi (TOKEN) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. TokenFi has a total market cap of $66.33 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenFi token can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenFi has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About TokenFi

TokenFi was first traded on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi.

TokenFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.05792137 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $6,798,373.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.