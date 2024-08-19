Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $23.15 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion and approximately $467.71 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.78 or 0.00011572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,571,020 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,571,020.322433 with 2,520,183,733.023927 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.95564961 USD and is up 7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 513 active market(s) with $425,372,578.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

