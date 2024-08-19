Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $6.83 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion and approximately $383.69 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.83 or 0.00011291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,729,839 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,571,020.322433 with 2,520,183,733.023927 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.95564961 USD and is up 7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 513 active market(s) with $425,372,578.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

