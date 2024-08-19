TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 910,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 839,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $381.12. 238,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,311. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

