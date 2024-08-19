TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44 million, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.72.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth $79,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

