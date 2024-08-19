Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGS stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

