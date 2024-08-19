TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Director Cory W. Giese Sells 3,465 Shares

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) Director Cory W. Giese sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $149,376.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,039.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $43.68. 27,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,387. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCBK shares. StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

