Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.11 and last traded at $73.08. Approximately 3,598,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 18,967,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 117.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

