UBS Group Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $23.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.