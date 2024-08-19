Ulta Beauty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 15,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 30% compared to the average daily volume of 11,711 call options.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $376.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.23 and a 200-day moving average of $434.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.1% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 197.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.7% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

