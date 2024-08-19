Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Lessened by Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,459,000 after purchasing an additional 329,705 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,416,000 after purchasing an additional 668,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $151,263,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UL traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,239. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get Our Latest Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.