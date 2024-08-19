United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.64 and last traded at $129.09. Approximately 574,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,230,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $19,021,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 453.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

