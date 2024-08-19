United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,443,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 15,100.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $718.49. 139,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $677.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.55. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

