Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $226.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $227.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.43.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

