Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 242,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Wealth Forward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 305,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. ADE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 232,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,495,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

