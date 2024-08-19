Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.19. 6,160,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,455,208. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

