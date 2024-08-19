Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIFree Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,179,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 196,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.71. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

