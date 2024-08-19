Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,179,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 196,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.71. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.