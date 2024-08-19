Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,431,000 after buying an additional 145,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,461,000 after buying an additional 124,159 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,411,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.72. 168,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,975. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $259.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

