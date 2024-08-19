Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Apollon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after buying an additional 103,655 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,707,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,790,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,288. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

