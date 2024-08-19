Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $79,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.83. The stock had a trading volume of 206,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

