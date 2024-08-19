Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.58

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.58 and last traded at $124.58, with a volume of 131110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10,853.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

